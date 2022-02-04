Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,052 ($14.14) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 986 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The company has a market capitalization of £935.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.27.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.55), for a total value of £504,000 ($677,601.51).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

