Holderness Investments Co. Buys 3,095 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 619,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.