Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $622.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.