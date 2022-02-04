Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,716. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

