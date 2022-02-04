Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.