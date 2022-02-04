Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

