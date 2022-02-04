Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 19,772 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

PFE stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

