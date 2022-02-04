Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

