Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.22. 7,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,765. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

