Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading 3.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.77. 129,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,009,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.