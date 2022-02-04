H&R Block, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.83 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $12,581,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

