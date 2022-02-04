HSBC Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneCo by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 393,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
