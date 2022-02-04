HSBC Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneCo by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 393,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

