Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 174.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,268,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 316,467 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zynga by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

