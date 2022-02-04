Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 1,319,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,823. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.