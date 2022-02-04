Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hub Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.