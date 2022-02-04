Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

