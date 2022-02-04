Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth $448,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

