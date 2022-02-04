Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
