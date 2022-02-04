Hyve One Day Volume Reaches $336,321.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $336,321.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.17 or 0.07239260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.36 or 0.99791937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

