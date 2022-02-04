Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Icecure Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

