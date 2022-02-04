Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,554.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004039 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $136,554.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,754,638 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

