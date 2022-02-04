ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.91. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,304 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

