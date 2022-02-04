Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 55,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,267. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

