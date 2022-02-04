Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Infinera by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

