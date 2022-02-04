Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $26.00 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $986.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

