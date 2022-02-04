Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

BJAN opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

