Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth $255,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth $670,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $15.40 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

