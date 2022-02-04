Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases 101,352 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 47.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

