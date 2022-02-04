Insider Buying: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.