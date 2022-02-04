Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 274,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

