Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

