Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,352,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

IBKR stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

