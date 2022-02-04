Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.63

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 136582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.