Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.