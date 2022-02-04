Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.