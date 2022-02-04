Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 535.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.