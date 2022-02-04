Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.12. 771,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,118,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

