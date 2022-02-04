Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 137,813 shares.The stock last traded at $12.12 and had previously closed at $12.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.