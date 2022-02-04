Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.17 and its 200-day moving average is $305.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

