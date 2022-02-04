Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $90.86. Approximately 121,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

