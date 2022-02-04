Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.