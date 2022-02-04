Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of VGM opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
