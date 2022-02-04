Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
Shares of IIM stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
