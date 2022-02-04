Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATSAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS: ATSAF):

2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00.

2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

1/28/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00.

1/25/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

1/5/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

