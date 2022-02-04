iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Position Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $137.79.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

