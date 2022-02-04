ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get ironSource alerts:

NYSE:IS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,897,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.