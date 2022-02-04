iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.16 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

