iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $110.55. 200,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.