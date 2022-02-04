iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

