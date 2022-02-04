iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Raised by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 589,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,873,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.