iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Decreased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.06. 843,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

