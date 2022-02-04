iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 234,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,483,583 shares.The stock last traded at $76.20 and had previously closed at $76.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

